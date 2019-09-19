Adam Vinatieri.jpg (copy)

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri and punter Rigoberto Sanchez look unhappy as Vinatieri’s field goal misses wide Sunday against the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana

Adam Vinatieri | Kicker

The future Hall of Famer takes this spot for a second straight week after missing two extra points Sunday against the Titans. He’s just 2-for-5 on PATs this season and 3-for-8 kicking overall.

