The ball glances off the fingertips of Colts tight end Eric Ebron on Sunday against the Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Ebron had three drops during Sunday’s game.

 Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana

Eric Ebron | TE

The veteran tight end dropped three passes in a loss against the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 29 and followed that up by not coming up with a potential third-down reception a week later against the Kansas City Chiefs.

