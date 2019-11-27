Jacoby Brissett 4.jpg

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett drops back against the Jaguars on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana

Jacoby Brissett | Quarterback

Since returning from a knee injury, Brissett has averaged just 5.7 yards on 49 pass attempts. Of all the numbers that must go up in Indianapolis' struggling passing game, this one tops the list.

Tags

Recommended for you