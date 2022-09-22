Titans Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) looks to the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

 Zach Bolinger

DT Grover Stewart<p>

The hulking nose tackle has 10 total tackles and two tackles for loss while shutting down opposing run games. Stewart is a big part of the reason the Colts have allowed just 2.7 yards per rush this season.

