Colts Jaguars Football

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye watches for the snap against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

 Gary McCullough | Associated Press

DE Kwity Paye<p>

Returning from injury and playing in front of his mother for the first time, Paye led the team with eight tackles and added a sack in Sunday's loss at New England. He has four sacks in just six games this season.

Tags

Trending Video