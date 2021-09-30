Colts Titans Football

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne | Associated Press

Nyheim Hines | RB

The electric backfield weapon has averaged 6.4 yards per touch through three weeks with 64 rushing yards and 119 receiving yards. He also has the only red-zone TD on the ground with a 9-yard score against the Titans last week.

