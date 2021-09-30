Nyheim Hines | RB
The electric backfield weapon has averaged 6.4 yards per touch through three weeks with 64 rushing yards and 119 receiving yards. He also has the only red-zone TD on the ground with a 9-yard score against the Titans last week.
