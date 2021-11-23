Jonathan Taylor, running back<p>
Who else? Taylor's phenomenal game against Buffalo included 136 rushing yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. He picked up 14 first downs on 32 carries and had six "explosive" runs, per PFF.
