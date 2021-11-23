Colts Bills Football

Running back (28) Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after the Colts defeat the Buffalo Bills 41-15 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Orchard Park, NY. The Colts defeated the Bills 41-15. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

 Jeff Lewis | Associated Press

Jonathan Taylor, running back<p>

Who else? Taylor's phenomenal game against Buffalo included 136 rushing yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. He picked up 14 first downs on 32 carries and had six "explosive" runs, per PFF.

