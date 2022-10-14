Colts Broncos Football

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Chase McLaughlin (7) celebrates his field goal with punter Matt Haack (6) in overtime during an NFL football game, against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver.

 Jack Dempsey - freelancer, FR42408 AP

K Chase McLaughlin<p>

The AFC Special Teams Player of the Week became the first Colts kicker to make three field goals from 48 yards or longer in the same game during last week's 12-9 win at Denver.

