Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

 Darron Cummings - staff, AP

DT DeForest Buckner<p>

The 28-year-old has four sacks and eight quarterback hits over the past four games. He's tied for the team lead with four sacks on the season and has 10 total quarterback hits and four tackles for a loss.

