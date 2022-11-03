DT DeForest Buckner<p>
The 28-year-old has four sacks and eight quarterback hits over the past four games. He's tied for the team lead with four sacks on the season and has 10 total quarterback hits and four tackles for a loss.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.