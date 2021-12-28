George Odum, Safety<p>
Filling in for injured Andrew Sendejo, Odum finished with nine tackles against Arizona and added a key pass defense late. Pro Football Reference credited him with allowing just a 50.3 QB rating on his seven targets.
