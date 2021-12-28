Colts Cardinals Football

Indianapolis Colts safety George Odum (30) against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

 Darryl Webb | Associated Press

George Odum, Safety<p>

Filling in for injured Andrew Sendejo, Odum finished with nine tackles against Arizona and added a key pass defense late. Pro Football Reference credited him with allowing just a 50.3 QB rating on his seven targets.

