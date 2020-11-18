Ravens Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Denico Autry celebrates a sack against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings | Associated Press

Denico Autry | DE

The 30-year-old veteran leads the team with six sacks, including four in the past three weeks. He'll spearhead a pass rush that needs to be effective for any shot at slowing down Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

Tags

Trending Video