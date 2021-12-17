Kenny Moore II, cornerback<p>
Moore's interception on the first play against the Texans on Dec. 5 was his third in six weeks. He added a forced fumble on Houston's second drive and kickstarted his Pro Bowl campaign.
Updated: December 17, 2021 @ 12:03 pm
