Philip Rivers | QB
The 39-year-old veteran has thrown for 757 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions during the current three-game winning streak. Rivers has 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions in the past five weeks overall.
Rain, heavy at times early. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain, heavy at times early. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2020 @ 11:32 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.