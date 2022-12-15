Colts Cowboys Football

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) returns an interception during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

 Michael Ainsworth

CB Stephon Gilmore<p>

The veteran cornerback had six tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in the loss at Dallas before the bye. For the season, he's allowing just a 55.6% completion rate and 63.4 passer rating.

Tags

Trending Video