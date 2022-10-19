Jaguars Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan reacts as he leaves the field following a 34-27 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

 Michael Conroy | Associated Press

QB Matt Ryan<p>

Ryan's 42 completions Sunday were a franchise record, and his 389 yards and three touchdowns were season highs. The 37-year-old quarterback enters Week 7 ranked second in the NFL with 1,765 passing yards.

