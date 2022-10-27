Colts Broncos Football

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski | Associated Press

DT Grover Stewart<p>

The hulking defensive tackle recorded an incredible 12 tackles last week against the Titans. He has 35 stops for the season and is third on the team, almost unimaginable for an interior run stuffer.

