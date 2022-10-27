DT Grover Stewart<p>
The hulking defensive tackle recorded an incredible 12 tackles last week against the Titans. He has 35 stops for the season and is third on the team, almost unimaginable for an interior run stuffer.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.