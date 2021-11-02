Titans Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) looks to the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

 Zach Bolinger

Grover Stewart | Defensive Tackle<p>

The Colts did a stellar job against Titans RB Derrick Henry on Sunday, and Stewart led the way. The hulking defensive tackle finished with two run stuffs and two QB pressures during an outstanding performance.

Tags

Trending Video