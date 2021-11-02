Grover Stewart | Defensive Tackle<p>
The Colts did a stellar job against Titans RB Derrick Henry on Sunday, and Stewart led the way. The hulking defensive tackle finished with two run stuffs and two QB pressures during an outstanding performance.
|
