Seahawks Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) rushes into the backfield during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

 Zach Bolinger

Kwity Paye | DE

The first-round rookie was a rare bright spot during a dismal opening game. Paye recorded one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery while being credited with two pressures by Pro Football Focus. Not a bad start.

