Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) walks off the field after a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

 Zach Bolinger | Associated Press

Michael Pittman Jr. | WR

The rookie out of Southern California has 14 catches for 223 yards and one touchdown over the last three weeks. He's also shown a unique run-after-the-catch ability that's added a new dimension to the Colts' attack.

