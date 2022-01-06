Isaiah Rodgers | Cornerback<p>
One of this season's pleasant surprises, Rodgers allowed just three catches for 17 yards Sunday per Pro Football Focus, and he recorded his second interception in the past five games and third of the season.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 6, 2022 @ 9:14 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.