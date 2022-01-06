Raiders Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings | Associated Press

Isaiah Rodgers | Cornerback<p>

One of this season's pleasant surprises, Rodgers allowed just three catches for 17 yards Sunday per Pro Football Focus, and he recorded his second interception in the past five games and third of the season.

Tags

Trending Video