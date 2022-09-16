Colts Texans Football

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates a touchdown in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston.

 David J. Phillip - staff, AP

RB Johnathan Taylor<p>

Picking up where he left off a year ago, the All-Pro rusher had 31 carries for 161 yards and one touchdown last week against the Texans. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry and added four receptions for 14 yards.

