Buccaneers Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard yells towards an official after a penalty during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

 Zach Bolinger | Associated Press

Linebacker Darius Leonard<p>

Playing through a lingering ankle injury, Leonard tallied a team-high 15 tackles and forced his fifth fumble of the season. The All-Pro linebacker has had a hand in 10 takeaways this year overall.

