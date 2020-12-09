APTOPIX Colts Texans Football

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) celebrates after he sacked Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

 Eric Christian Smith

Justin Houston | DE

The veteran hasn't met his own standard for consistency this year, but he has regained the team lead with 7.5 sacks. Houston has four sacks and three tackles for loss in the past three weeks.

