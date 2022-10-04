TE Mo Alie-Cox: Alie-Cox had six catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday against the Titans, leading a big day overall for the Colts’ tight ends. The trio combined for 13 catches, 182 yards and two scores.
Colts Page: Who's Hot?
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Special Feature
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.