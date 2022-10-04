APTOPIX Titans Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox runs in for a touchdown after a catch against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

 Darron Cummings - staff, AP

TE Mo Alie-Cox: Alie-Cox had six catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday against the Titans, leading a big day overall for the Colts’ tight ends. The trio combined for 13 catches, 182 yards and two scores.

Tags

Trending Video