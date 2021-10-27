Michael Pittman Jr. | Wide Receiver<p>
The second-year wideout already has set career highs with 508 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He's become a consistent deep threat, averaging 14.5 yards per catch, and has zero drops on 50 targets.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.