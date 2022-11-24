Colts Raiders Football

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warms up before a NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

DE Yannick Ngakoue<p>

The veteran pass rusher is coming off his best game as a Colt with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble last week. And he's had at least a half-sack in five consecutive games overall.

Trending Video