Jonathan Taylor | RB
The rookie running back has rushed for 331 yards and averaged more than 6 yards per carry in his last three games. Taylor is coming off a career-high 150-yard, two-touchdown game in last week's win against the Raiders.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.