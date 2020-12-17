Taylor's transformation could help Colts make stretch run

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas.

 Isaac Brekken

Jonathan Taylor | RB

The rookie running back has rushed for 331 yards and averaged more than 6 yards per carry in his last three games. Taylor is coming off a career-high 150-yard, two-touchdown game in last week's win against the Raiders.

