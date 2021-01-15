Colts Bills Football

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

 Adrian Kraus

Jonathan Taylor | RB

Taylor was an absolute revelation the last half of the season. The rookie out of Wisconsin finished with 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games and looks like a star in the making.

