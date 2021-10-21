Colts' offense appears Taylor-made for big-play threats

Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor (28) runs past Houston Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy

Jonathan Taylor | Running Back<p>

The second-year back exploded for 145 rushing yards on just 14 carries Sunday, including a franchise-record 83-yard run midway through the third quarter. He's averaging 5.4 yards per carry overall.

