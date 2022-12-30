Chargers Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Rodney Thomas II (25) celebrates an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

 Zach Bolinger

S Rodney Thomas II<p>

The seventh-round rookie out of Yale intercepted his second pass in as many weeks Monday against the Chargers. He leads the team with three picks overall and has broken up five passes while making eight starts.

Tags

Trending Video