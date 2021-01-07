Taylor-made day sends Colts past Jags, back into playoffs

Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates a touchdown with Mark Glowinski (64) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy

Jonathan Taylor | RB

Who else? Over his final six games, the second-round rookie rushed for 741 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He's coming a franchise-record 253 yards last week against Jacksonville.

Tags

Trending Video