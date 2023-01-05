Colts Cowboys Football

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) is seen during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 54-19. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

 Brandon Wade

LG Quenton Nelson<p>

The Pro Bowler has been charged with five sacks allowed this season by Pro Football Focus, one more than his total through his first four NFL seasons. The fifth sack came last week against the Giants.

