Colts Titans Football

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan holds his shoulder after being sacked Sunday by the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Mark Zaleski | Associated Press

QB Matt Ryan<p>

The 37-year-old veteran suffered a Grade 2 separation in his throwing shoulder at Tennessee and was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger. He leads the NFL this year with nine interceptions after throwing two more against the Titans.

Tags

Trending Video