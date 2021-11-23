Colts Bills Football

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) blocks during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Nov. 21, 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

 Jeffrey T. Barnes | Associated Press

Quenton Nelson, left guard<p>

The three-time All-Pro left Sunday's game early after re-aggravating a lingering ankle injury. But Pro Football Focus still charged him with four QB pressures allowed in a second straight down week.

