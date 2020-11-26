Bengals Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) and Quenton Nelson (56) react during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

 Michael Conroy | Associated Press

Quenton Nelson | OG

By all accounts, the all-pro left guard is enjoying another solid season. But he has had a penchant for drawing holding flags, including three last week as the Colts' unsuccessfully tried to drain the clock against the Packers.

