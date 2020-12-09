Titans Colts Football

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse (72) drops back to block Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay (57) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

 Zach Bolinger

Kemoko Turay | DE

Since being activated from the PUP list three weeks ago, the 25-year-old has played just 23 snaps and made two tackles. He has yet to record a sack, tackle for loss or quarterback hit this season.

Tags

Trending Video