Jets Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts safety Andrew Sendejo (42) against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy | Associated Press

As the defensive secondary continues to struggle without its starting safeties, Sendejo’s inconsistent tackling and tendency to get lost in coverage stand out. The veteran hasn’t lived up to the task of replacing Khari Willis thus far.

