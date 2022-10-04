Titans Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan throws against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

 Darron Cummings - staff, AP

QB Matt Ryan: With two more turnovers Sunday — an interception and a fumble — Ryan is responsible for eight of the Colts’ nine turnovers through the first four games. Ryan has fumbled nine times, losing three.

Tags

Trending Video