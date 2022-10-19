Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Brandon Facyson runs a drill during practice Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

 Darron Cummings | Associated Press

CB Brandon Facyson<p>

For the second time in as many home games, Facyson missed a run fit and set up an easy touchdown for the visiting team. His struggles have led to calls for even more snaps for Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Tags

Trending Video