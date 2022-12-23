Alec Pierce

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) line up for play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr | Associated Press

WR Alec Pierce<p>

The rookie was targeted five times against the Vikings but made no catches. He's had zero receptions in three of his last five games, a stat the team hopes turns around with Nick Foles at quarterback.

