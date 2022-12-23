WR Alec Pierce<p>
The rookie was targeted five times against the Vikings but made no catches. He's had zero receptions in three of his last five games, a stat the team hopes turns around with Nick Foles at quarterback.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Gusty winds resulting in blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35 will be common today. Wind chills as low as -40 will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.