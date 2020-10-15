Rivers trying to get back on track for Colts after poor game

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland.

 David Richard

Philip Rivers | QB

The 38-year-old has completed just 59.7% of his passes for 433 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions over the past two weeks. During that span he's averaged just 6.98 yards per attempt.

