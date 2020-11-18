T.Y. Hilton | WR
The 30-year-old veteran has just seven catches for 60 yards over the last three weeks, continuing a rough season in the final year of his contract. Hilton is averaging just 11.2 yards per reception and has yet to score a touchdown.
