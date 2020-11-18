Colts Lions Football

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

 Duane Burleson | Associated Press

T.Y. Hilton | WR

The 30-year-old veteran has just seven catches for 60 yards over the last three weeks, continuing a rough season in the final year of his contract. Hilton is averaging just 11.2 yards per reception and has yet to score a touchdown.

