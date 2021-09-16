Seahawks Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts tackle Julién Davenport (73) lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

 Zach Bolinger

Julien Davenport | LT

During a game in which nearly the entire offensive line struggled, Davenport stood out. The fill-in left tackle was charged with two sacks, two quarterback hits and four hurries in his first Indianapolis start.

Tags

Trending Video