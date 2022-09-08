Kerry Collins

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Kerry Collins loses the football in the first quarter of a game Sept. 11, 2011, in Houston.

 Eric Gay | Associated Press file photo

Houston openers<p>

The Colts are 0-2 all-time in season openers against the Texans. Indianapolis lost at NRG Stadium to start the campaigns in 2010 (34-24) and 2011 (34-7) with Peyton Manning and Kerry Collins as the starting QBs, respectively.

