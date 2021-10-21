Colts Camp Football

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Eric Fisher watches from the sideline during practice May 27 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

 Darron Cummings | Associated Press

Eric Fisher | Left Tackle<p>

As the veteran continues to work his way back from an Achilles' tendon injury, he's shown signs of progress in the run game. But his pass protection needs to be cleaned up if the offense is going to continue to climb.

