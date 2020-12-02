Defense's strong 2nd half leads Colts past Packers in OT

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts' Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy

Rock Ya-Sin | CB

The second-year defender was flagged twice to keep Tennessee's go-ahead drive alive in the second quarter Sunday, and his pass interference penalty set up a Green Bay TD just before halftime a week earlier.

Tags

Trending Video