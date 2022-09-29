Chiefs Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts' Parris Campbell (1) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs' Nick Bolton (32) and Darius Harris (47) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis.

 AJ Mast - freelancer, FR123854 AP

WR Parris Campbell<p>

The snake-bitten wideout has remained healthy through the first three weeks, but he has just five catches for 47 yards on eight targets. Campbell needs to be a bigger part of the passing game moving forward.

