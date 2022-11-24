Colts Broncos Football

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann lines up in the second half against the Denver Broncos on Thursday in Denver.

 David Zalubowski | Associated Press

LT Bernhard Raimann<p>

Pro Football Focus has charged the rookie with four sacks surrendered in 312 offensive snaps. He particularly struggled last week against the Eagles, including giving up a sack that helped kill the offense's final drive.

