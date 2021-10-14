Jackson leads Ravens back to 31-25 OT win over Colts

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore.

 Nick Wass

Darius Leonard | Linebacker<p>

Despite recording a season-high 13 tackles, Leonard was a liability against the pass Monday. According to Pro Football Focus, four of the five receptions he allowed went for first downs.

Tags

Trending Video