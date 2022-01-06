Raiders Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) reacts to a call during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

 Zach Bolinger

Kenny Moore II | Cornerback<p>

Sunday was not a good day for the first-time Pro Bowler. Pro Football Focus charged him with surrendering eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, with the bulk of the damage done by Hunter Renfrow.

