Kenny Moore II | Cornerback<p>
Sunday was not a good day for the first-time Pro Bowler. Pro Football Focus charged him with surrendering eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, with the bulk of the damage done by Hunter Renfrow.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 6, 2022 @ 9:14 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.